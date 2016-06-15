Girls' football team in Leek celebrates winning more than 150 games

Video

An under-11s girls' football team from Staffordshire is celebrating winning every game for three seasons.

The Leek Town Strikers have remained unbeaten after more than 150 matches.

At their young age, the league is uncompetitive with the focus on fun and participation, but there's no denying their skill.

One of the players, Rebecca, 10, said the sport wasn't just about boys. "Girls can win, and girls can play," she said.