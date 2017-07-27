Child killing mum's 999 call as police kick in front door

Video

Staffordshire Police has released footage of an officer and paramedics breaking down the door of a house after a mother who murdered her daughter dialled 999.

Cody-Anne Jackson, 20, of Packett Street, Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, can be heard telling an emergency operator that her daughter wasn't breathing. She was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to the murder of two-year-old Macey in October 2016.

Jackson then tried to kill herself and was found with three superficial stab wounds.