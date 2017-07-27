Killer's 999 call as police kick in door
Child killing mum's 999 call as police kick in front door

Staffordshire Police has released footage of an officer and paramedics breaking down the door of a house after a mother who murdered her daughter dialled 999.

Cody-Anne Jackson, 20, of Packett Street, Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, can be heard telling an emergency operator that her daughter wasn't breathing. She was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to the murder of two-year-old Macey in October 2016.

Jackson then tried to kill herself and was found with three superficial stab wounds.