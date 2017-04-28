Video
Paralysed man on how scuba diving brings him happiness
A former sportsman left paralysed after a cycling accident has described how scuba diving is helping to rebuild his confidence.
Sam Asbury, 22, from Norton Canes, near Cannock, Staffordshire, broke his spine when he was thrown from a bike at the age of 14.
Mr Asbury is now having scuba diving lessons along with his dad.
"It's the first time I've properly enjoyed doing something," he said.
-
10 May
- From the section Stoke & Staffordshire