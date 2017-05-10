Video
Drayton Manor: Latest aerial footage shows empty rides
An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride has been named.
Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction during a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire on Tuesday.
The pupil, from Leicester, was rescued from the water and taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
The girl's family say their world has been "torn apart".
