Corned beef with pill inside found in dog owner's garden
Staffordshire Police has started an investigation after corned beef with a pill wedged inside was found in a dog owner's back garden.
Claire Smith said the tablets had been discovered when one of her dogs had retrieved the food on Tuesday morning.
It is not known if it was a malicious act.
She is now urging other dog owners in the Penkridge area to be vigilant.
31 Mar 2016
