Video

A Sheffield schoolgirl who survived the Manchester Arena attack has invited the grandmother of one of the victims to attend the royal wedding with her.

Instead of asking her mother, 12-year-old Amelia Thompson asked Sharon Goodman to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this weekend.

Mrs Goodman lost her granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.