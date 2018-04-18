Media player
Virtual reality gaming to help ease pain for burns victims
Virtual reality gaming is being used to help burns victims deal with agonising pain while receiving medical treatment.
Patients in Sheffield wore a headset to immerse themselves in a virtual basketball game.
It is the first trial of its kind in England, with researchers hoping the technique will be rolled out to hospitals over the next few years.
Megan Moxon, 19, said the game took her mind off the "excruciating pain".
18 Apr 2018
