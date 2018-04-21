Media player
Rotherham abuse victim: 'All I wanted was to be believed'
In 2014 a report revealed more than 1,400 girls had been sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Elizabeth - not her real name - was among those abused as a child. In February, her attacker, 47-year-old Ashgar Bostan, from Rotherham, was jailed for nine years.
She wants more victims of child sexual exploitation to come forward.
21 Apr 2018
