Jarvis Cocker joins tree felling protest

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has spoken out in support of tree campaigners in Sheffield.

Hundreds of people marched through the city centre in opposition to tree felling.

Protestors say Sheffield City Council has cut down a number of healthy trees among the 5,500 felled since 2012 as part of a £2bn 25-year programme of work.

The council says the trees have been assessed as dead, dying, diseased, damaging or dangerous, and each tree cut down will be replaced.

All tree work, except on those deemed dangerous, has been put on pause since 26 March.