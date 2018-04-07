Media player
Meadowhall shopping centre runs autism friendly hour
Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre has held an autism-friendly hour for dozens of families.
Shops opened an hour earlier than usual and music and lights were turned down low to create a less stressful environment.
07 Apr 2018
