Environment Secretary Michael Gove has accused Sheffield City Council of "environmental vandalism" and promised to do "anything required" to end its controversial tree-felling programme.

Thousands of trees, assessed as dead, dying, diseased, damaging or dangerous, have been cut down.

Campaigners say healthy trees have also been lost.

The Labour-run authority said it was "disappointed" at Mr Gove's "unsubstantiated comments".

Interview by Dino Sofos