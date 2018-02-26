Rare white stoat filmed by wildlife artist

Video
Rare white stoat filmed in Yorkshire garden
A rare white stoat has been caught on camera in a garden in North Yorkshire.
The tiny mammals are common in the Yorkshire Wolds but usually they are a rich russet colour.
Stoats have the ability to turn white in winter, but the transformation only happens sporadically and is an uncommon sight in the area.
The white female was filmed in the garden of wildlife artist Robert Fuller in Thixendale.
