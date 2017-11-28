Derelict ski village developer announced

Video

A ski village which burned down in Sheffield five years ago is to be redeveloped as part of a £22.5m extreme sports centre.

Sheffield Ski Village, which produced some of Great Britain's most successful Winter Olympians, was destroyed by fire in April 2012.

The ski slopes will be rebuilt in the project's first phase and could be back in action by as early as 2019.

Sheffield Council has announced leisure company Extreme as the lead developer.