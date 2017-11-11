Tree-felling campaigners' Armistice protest
More than 100 people gathered on a road in Sheffield where trees planted as a war memorial are earmarked for felling.

The trees were planted on Western Road in Crookes in 1919, to mark the part former pupils of a local school played in World War One.

Artists are drawing or painting each tree on the road as part of the campaign, and their work will eventually be displayed in a gallery.