Video
Sheffield tree-felling campaigners' Armistice protest
More than 100 people gathered on a road in Sheffield where trees planted as a war memorial are earmarked for felling.
The trees were planted on Western Road in Crookes in 1919, to mark the part former pupils of a local school played in World War One.
Artists are drawing or painting each tree on the road as part of the campaign, and their work will eventually be displayed in a gallery.
-
11 Nov 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire