Blind runner's solo marathon challenge

Simon Wheatcroft is to race solo in the New York marathon using 'touch' technology to warn of obstacles.

If successful, the Doncaster-based athlete will become the first blind person to run a marathon wholly reliant on the haptic (meaning touch) technology.

Using a wearable device he is to navigate the route while detecting nearby obstacles, sending out small vibrating alerts via arm and chest pads.

Mr Wheatcroft, who lost his sight from a degenerative eye disease in his teens, helped develop the technology with specialists in the USA.