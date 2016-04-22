Blind runner's solo marathon challenge
Blind marathon runner Simon Wheatcroft to race unaided

Simon Wheatcroft is to race solo in the New York marathon using 'touch' technology to warn of obstacles.

If successful, the Doncaster-based athlete will become the first blind person to run a marathon wholly reliant on the haptic (meaning touch) technology.

Using a wearable device he is to navigate the route while detecting nearby obstacles, sending out small vibrating alerts via arm and chest pads.

Mr Wheatcroft, who lost his sight from a degenerative eye disease in his teens, helped develop the technology with specialists in the USA.

