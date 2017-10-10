Video

Fingerprint technology which can reveal more details about suspects in a crime - such as what food they have eaten or whether they have handled a condom - could soon be used as evidence in court.

The method, developed by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University, is being trialled by West Yorkshire Police.

It analyses material from the fingerprint to provide details on things like any alcohol or drug use or what they might have touched.

The Home Office said it could be "only months" before it is used in casework.