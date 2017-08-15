Video
Two men reflect on impact of Partition of British India.
As India and Pakistan celebrate 70 years of independence, the Partition of British India saw turmoil and trauma.
The division saw millions of Muslims moving to live in Pakistan and millions of Hindus and Sikhs travelling to India.
Malkit Singh and Asad Syed, both live in Sheffield, they came together for the first time to reflect on their memories of the impact of 1947 on their lives.
15 Aug 2017
