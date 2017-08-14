Ben Parkinson
Ben Parkinson walks into ceremony honouring him

A former paratrooper who lost both legs when he was blown up in Afghanistan has walked into a ceremony honouring him.

Lance Bombardier Ben Parkinson, from Doncaster, was severely injured in a landmine blast in 2006.

He was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Doncaster for "his bravery, fighting spirit, total selflessness, determination and his ability to inspire," the council said.