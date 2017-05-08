Video

The fire service said up to 500 tonnes of plastic could be on fire.

A huge blaze has broken out at a recycling centre near Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said up to 500 tonnes of plastic could be on fire at Universal Recycling, on Wharf Road near Kilnhurst.

Seven fire engines are attending the blaze and there has been disruption to local transport services.

People have been told to avoid the area and stay indoors with windows and doors closed.

