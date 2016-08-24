Hillsborough Stadium (Leppings Lane entrance) as it looked in 1989
Video

Hillsborough: Reconstruction of Leppings Lane in 1989

Images of 19 people police want to speak to about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster have been released.

Ninety-six fans were killed as a result of the crush at the football ground in Sheffield in April 1989.

A computer-generated video of how the Leppings Lane entrance looked 27 years ago has been created as part of the Operation Resolve witness appeal.

  • 24 Aug 2016