Hillsborough: Reconstruction of Leppings Lane in 1989
Images of 19 people police want to speak to about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster have been released.
Ninety-six fans were killed as a result of the crush at the football ground in Sheffield in April 1989.
A computer-generated video of how the Leppings Lane entrance looked 27 years ago has been created as part of the Operation Resolve witness appeal.
24 Aug 2016
