Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joseph Isaacs filmed after arrest for hammer attack
Bodycam footage released by Avon and Somerset Police shows the moments after Joseph Isaacs was arrested for attacking Jim Booth, 96, with a claw hammer.
Isaacs has been found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.
He had previously admitted aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm and seven counts of fraud and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-44257402/joseph-isaacs-filmed-after-arrest-for-hammer-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window