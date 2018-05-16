Keeping rivers free of debris on Exmoor

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Exmoor National Park in plea to keep rivers debris free
Last year, Exmoor National Park rangers blamed landowners for not doing enough to keep local rivers free of tree debris.
They said this lack of action was partly the reason why some of the Tarr Steps washed away last winter.
Since then, they've been working with landowners to encourage them to carry out river clearance work like this.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-44137219/exmoor-national-park-in-plea-to-keep-rivers-debris-freeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window