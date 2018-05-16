Keeping rivers free of debris on Exmoor
Last year, Exmoor National Park rangers blamed landowners for not doing enough to keep local rivers free of tree debris.

They said this lack of action was partly the reason why some of the Tarr Steps washed away last winter.

Since then, they've been working with landowners to encourage them to carry out river clearance work like this.

