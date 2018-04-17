Gardeners unearth treasure at historical site
Gardeners at Bishop's Palace in Wells often unearth historical artefacts while carrying out their daily jobs.

Finds have included Roman and medieval coins as well as floor tiles from the now ruined Great Hall.

Some of the objects date back to before the city of Wells existed.

