Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RNLI warn of tidal danger at Birnbeck island
The RNLI is renewing its appeal for holidaymakers not to attempt to walk out to the derelict Birnbeck Island because they risk getting cut off by the tide.
It follows the fifth rescue from the island, near Weston-super-Mare, this year.
In the latest callout a man was found hiding among the rocks as he though lifeboat crews were police officers.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-43619450/rnli-warn-of-tidal-danger-at-birnbeck-islandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window