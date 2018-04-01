Media player
Sir Hugh Trenchard: Why did Taunton forget its hero?
Sir Hugh Trenchard was instrumental in founding the RAF but many people in his hometown of Taunton in Somerset remain unaware of his links to the area.
01 Apr 2018
