'Bin' thrown at train caught on helmet cam

Video

A man has been caught on camera throwing what appears to be a pedal bin on to a moving train from a bridge in Somerset.

The video, captured on a helmet cam, shows a man walking across Summer Lane railway bridge in Weston-super-Mare before chucking an object on to a train below.

Rob Newman, who took the footage at around 17:25 BST on Wednesday, said "you can hear it hitting the train".

The incident has been reported to British Transport Police.