Vanessa Holbrow and her dog, Sir Jack Spratticus, are inseparable.

Together the pair, who live in Somerset, have faced immense challenges. Vanessa has complex mental health illnesses and Jack's behaviour was often aggressive after he was passed from home-to-home.

They found each other and now they are going from strength to strength, raising awareness and thousands of pounds for mental health charities.

They are nominated for the Friends for Life award at Crufts this weekend.