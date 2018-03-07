Media player
Blossom, a 26-stone pig, is an unusual family house pet
A family in Wiltshire has an unusual house pet - a 26-stone pig.
Blossom has the run of the Lemon family home in Wilton, near Marlborough.
She likes to lie before the fire and even sits on command.
She has a huge appetite and can easily demolish 20 kg of dog biscuits.
07 Mar 2018
