"I am not lost" take me if you're in need
Bristol homeless helped with clothes tied to lamp posts

A volunteer group is raising awareness of homelessness by tying clothing items to trees, lamp posts and benches for people to take and use.

The idea, started by Keep Bristol Warm, has been adopted in other areas across the country

