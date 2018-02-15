Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bath hospital chronic pain therapy 'life changing'
A woman who suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome says "life changing" therapy has helped her cope.
Sue Jackson lost her job and her independence after she began suffering with chronic pain.
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section Somerset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-43070743/bath-hospital-chronic-pain-therapy-life-changingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window