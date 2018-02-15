Media player
Fire service introduces pet oxygen masks on all engines
Oxygen masks for pets are now being carried on all Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue engines.
The equipment has been provided by Smokey Paws, a charity that helps pets involved in house fires.
The life-saving masks come in many different sizes with the smallest one able to fit a hamster.
15 Feb 2018
From the section Somerset
