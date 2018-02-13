Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Frome firm recycles 'all plastic types'
A company in Somerset says it has found a way to recycle all types of plastic.
Porto Max Plastics in Frome makes machines that turn plastic waste into waterproof construction boards.
The boards can be used for hoardings and making furniture.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Somerset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window