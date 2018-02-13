A company in Somerset is recycling all forms of plastic
Frome firm recycles 'all plastic types'

A company in Somerset says it has found a way to recycle all types of plastic.

Porto Max Plastics in Frome makes machines that turn plastic waste into waterproof construction boards.

The boards can be used for hoardings and making furniture.

