Winter cricket helping disabled players in Somerset
Nick Dean, who has familial spastic diplegia, is taking part in winter training sessions being offered for the first time by Somerset Disabled Cricket Club.
His condition affects muscle growth in his legs and makes movement difficult, but he believes playing cricket really helps him because the sport "trains muscles that you don't even know that you are using".
Somerset Cricket Board decided to run sessions across the county to give more people the chance to play cricket all year round.
02 Feb 2018
