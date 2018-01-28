Drinking to a good harvest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wassailing: Drinking to a good harvest

Roger Wilkins' grandfather began making cider on his Somerset farm 100 years ago.

The farm's annual wassail event - a tradition said to banish evil spirits from the orchard - is becoming increasingly popular.

Watch BBC Inside Out (West) on Monday at 19:30 GMT to find out more.