Hairdresser following dream with stand-up wheelchair
A student from Somerset is pursuing his dream of becoming a hairdresser after a successful crowdfunding campaign helped him buy a special stand-up wheelchair.
Mitch Chalmers, who is studying at Bath College, was left paralysed from the chest down after a motocross accident.
He turned to the internet to help raise more than £4,000 to pay for the chair which should enable him to support himself financially.
18 Jan 2018
