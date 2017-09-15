Video

A historic plane which crash-landed three years ago at an air show, has returned to its base in Yeovilton in Somerset.

The Sea Fury was taking part in an aerobatic display at Culdrose Air Day in Cornwall in July 2014 when the plane lost power and crashed on to the runway.

The pilot walked away uninjured but the 1944 fighter - one of only three or four in the UK - was badly damaged.

It has taken three years and £350,000 to restore the plane and get it back in the air.