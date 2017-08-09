Beautician's worry over dental glue use for fake nails

Video

A beautician from Yeovil is calling for better regulation of nail bars after seeing the dangers of using drills and dental glue.

Rachel Clements says she has seen ripped and discoloured nails, fungal infections and women whose nails are not growing back at all.

MMA is a dental bonding glue which is banned in the States but still legal in the UK and is used in some nail bars to attach the nail extension to the filed down nail bed.