Dog survives after chasing stone off 150ft cliff

A cocker spaniel has survived a 150ft (46m) fall from a cliff in Somerset.

The dog, called Indy, plunged off Hurlstone Point, near Porlock, while chasing a stone during walk with her owners.

Minehead's lifeboat crew was scrambled to rescue her and found her among boulders at the foot of the cliff.

A spokesman said: "She had a few scratches and bumps and was very shaken up, but it could have been much worse