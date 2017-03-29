Marine A: 'Only those present know the full story'

Video

The former Royal Marine jailed for killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has said that only those present at the time know the full story of what happened.

In his first broadcast interview Alexander Blackman, from Taunton, said: "It's not the proudest moment of my life."

Excerpts of footage captured by a colleagues helmet-cam were shown during his trial, but he says they only show a small section of an incident that took more than an hour.