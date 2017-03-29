Video
Ex-Marine Alexander Blackman offered wife exit from marriage
Ex-Marine Alexander Blackman has told the BBC how he offered his wife - Claire - the chance to walk away from their marriage after he was charged with murder.
Mrs Blackman led the high-profile campaign for his release alongside author Frederick Forsyth and the Daily Mail.
He previously praised her determination in keeping fighting for him while he was incarcerated.
Here the couple talk to BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers.
