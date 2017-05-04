Attlee's granddaughter to run as Lib Dem at election

Video

Jo Roundell Greene speaks about growing up in a political family

The granddaughter of Labour's post-war prime minister Clement Attlee will stand for Parliament for the Liberal Democrats.

Jo Roundell Greene will run in former party leader Paddy Ashdown's Yeovil constituency at the general election next month.

She said she had always felt "comfortable" as a Lib Dems, despite her illustrious family history.

"I have never, ever been a Conservative and it's fair to say my family were not Conservatives," she added.