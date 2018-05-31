They're the modern Stone Age family

Video

They're the real life Fred and Wilma Flintstone - a couple who are experts at living like cavemen and women.

Daniel Westall and Naomi Walmsley underwent intensive survival training in the US and then lived in the wilderness alone for a month using ancient bushcraft skills to stay alive.

From their "Stone Age school" in Shropshire, they are using that knowledge to educate the public about skills that were once a part of everyday life.