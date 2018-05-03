'We quit our jobs to travel the world'

Video

A couple are quitting their life in Shropshire to fulfil their dream of setting foot in every country in the world.

Chris Fisher will join his wife Marianne on the global journey - after the 50-year-old donated her kidney to her best friend last year.

The pair decided soon after that life was too short not to realise their dream.

They will travel through Europe and Scandinavia using a van they have named Trudy, and then resort to backpacking for the remainder of their journey.

Video journalist: John Bray