Call for full 'child sex abuse inquiry'

Call for full 'child sexual exploitation inquiry' for Telford
"Holly" was a victim of child sexual exploitation in Telford from the age of 14.
She was abused daily and it only stopped when she moved away, she said.
She is calling for a wide and transparent inquiry into what went happened in the Shropshire town.
10 Apr 2018
