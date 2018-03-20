Should Nazi war criminals face justice?
Should Nazi war criminals be brought to justice decades later?

German prosecutors have launched a Nazi war crimes investigation into a UK pensioner who allegedly murdered more than 30 civilians in the Holocaust.

More than 70 years after the end of WW2, Berliners have been giving their views on whether suspects should still be pursued by the authorities.

