White working class girls traded for sex, says MP
Vulnerable white working class girls are being traded for sex in a "routine way", an MP has told ministers.
Conservative politician Lucy Allan addressed fellow politicians in the wake of reports claiming up to 1,000 children could have been targeted in her Telford constituency.
Ms Allan said the cases would not have happened had the victims been from different backgrounds.
Calls are growing for a fresh inquiry into sex abuse in the Shropshire town.
13 Mar 2018