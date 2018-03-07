My Telford story

Media player
Hadley Learning Community students talk about Telford
Students at Hadley Learning Community have been talking about their lives in Telford ahead of its 50th birthday.
The pupils have been telling their Telford stories to BBC Radio Shropshire.
Telford was created in 1968 and its 50th birthday will be celebrated in November.
You can watch their full interviews on BBC Radio Shropshire's Telford 50 page
07 Mar 2018
