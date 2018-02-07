Video

An MP has called for some train services to be dropped at stations between Telford and Birmingham.

Telford MP Lucy Allan (Cons) said, during a Westminster debate,: "I never see anyone getting on and off at these little stops."

Smaller stations on that route include Shifnal, Cosford and Albrighton in Shropshire as well as Codsall and Bilbrook in Staffordshire.

Ms Allan was speaking at a debate where she welcomed planned improvements to services in Shropshire but said there was no demand at all at the smaller stations.

