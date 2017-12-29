Video

All Maggie wanted for Christmas is loo roll so her family got creative.

The eight-year-old from Telford, Shropshire has a form of autism called Asperger's syndrome and toilet paper is her favourite toy.

For Christmas Day her family built her an igloo in their living room, made out of 800 rolls.

