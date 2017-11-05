'My baby died after developing rickets'

Video

A mother whose baby son died after being diagnosed with rickets has expressed her shock at the diagnosis.

Beverley Thahane had taken her child Noah to the GP and hospital on numerous occasions because he was ill, but he was not diagnosed until just before his death in January 2017.

Rickets, which affects bone development and in some cases the heart and brain, was thought to be largely eradicated. But a new two-year study has found at least 50 children a year are getting the disease.

See the full story on Inside Out West Midlands on Monday 6 November at 19:30 GMT on BBC One and on iPlayer afterwards